Woman allegedly assaulted after dispute at Matlock petrol station

Police are appealing for information after a woman was allegedly assaulted following a dispute between drivers at a Matlock petrol station.

The incident happened at around 3.45pm on Sunday November 26 at Sainsbury's on Cawdor Way.

A woman had left her car near to the air pump to go into the shop when a man driving a white van pulled up, asked if she was moving her car and swore at her.

When she returned from the shop the same man allegedly came up to her, opened her car door and grabbed the keys before throwing them back into the vehicle and slamming the car door on her leg.

Police now want to speak to anyone who was on the petrol station forecourt at the time and may have seen or heard the dispute.

Anyone with any information should call PC Damian Stanton on 101, quoting reference 17*515639, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.