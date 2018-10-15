Woman seriously injured in Derbyshire collision - what we know so far

A woman has suffered a serious head injury after a collision in Derbyshire.

The incident took place on Sunday (October 14). Here's everything we know so far:

A610 Buckland Hollow

* The collision occurred at around 3pm on the A610 between Ripley and Ambergate, near to the Excavator restaurant in Buckland Hollow

* It involved two cars

* A woman was cut free from one of the cars, a Citroen

* She was airlifted to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with a serious head injury

* Police are appealing for information, and anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 768 of October 14.