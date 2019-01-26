Woman sexually assault by man in his 20s in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man in his 20s.

Police received a call at 5.25am this morning, Saturday, January 26, to report that a woman had been sexually assaulted by a man in St Peter’s Street, Derby.

The man is described as black, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He had a short afro haircut, was around 25-years-old and was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit.

The investigation is in its early stages and officers will remain in the area carrying out enquiries.

Detective Inspector Graham Prince, said: “We are appealing for information from anyone who was in the St Peter’s Street area between 4.00am and 5.30am this morning. We would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw a man fitting the above description.

“We understand from initial enquiries that a man of this description was seen with a woman near to the entrance of Pure Gym during this time.

“If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries please do not hesitate to speak with one of our officers in the area today, or get in contact via one of the following methods.”

Please quote reference number 19*42597 in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.