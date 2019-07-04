Woman who had affair made 60 unanswered phone contacts to jilted partner before he allegedly murdered her

A woman who was allegedly murdered by her jilted partner made 60 unanswered phone contacts to him before she was discovered dead.

Nottingham Crown Court heard during an on-going trial how Anthony Davis, 39, of Alfred Street, at South Normanton, allegedly beat and stabbed Keely McGrath, 30, before she died on December 13, 2018.

Anthony Davis and Keely McGrath's home, on Alfred Street, at South Normanton, where Mr Davis allegedly murdered Ms McGrath.

Prosecuting barrister Michael Auty QC claimed the defendant - fuelled by alcohol - brutally murdered Ms McGrath in a revenge attack after she had been having an affair with a neighbour.

Mr Auty QC outlined, during a hearing on July 3, the voicemail phone messages and texts from Ms McGrath to her partner Mr Davis and others during December 12, 2018, after Mr Davis had discovered she had been having an affair.

One, which was sent to mutual friend, Michelle Kerry, stated: “Yeah. This is my fault. These kids are better off with him. He can give then a life I cannot. If he’s not going to give an answer, I’m walking away from him.”

Despite repeatedly failing to respond to his partner’s and his friends’ texts and calls, Ms McGrath continued to send Mr Davis further texts.

One stated, “Don’t want your kids then?”, another read, “Why don’t you just answer me?”, and a further message stated, “Please answer”.

Mr Auty QC added that Ms McGrath made further efforts to call Mr Davis totalling 60 attempts and two of her final messages stated, “Come on please. I want to talk. Where are you?”, and, “Come on please. These kids need you and want you”.

Mr Davis did send a message to Ms McGrath’s mother stating: “I am so sorry to put this on you but something has come to light today and I am truly devastated. Check on my kids please. I am not in the wrong. I have tried to give that girl everything.”

Mr Davis was later seen on CCTV at the Twisted Oak pub, in Tibself, with his friends Stephen and Michelle Kerry during the evening of December 12, 2018.

A witness stated Mr Davis had appeared angry and emotional and appeared drunk, according to Mr Auty QC.

Mr Davis stayed with the Kerrys at their home, according to Mr Auty QC, before CCTV footage showed him returning to the pub to collect his Land Rover at 1.05am, on December 13, 2018, and the vehicle was later seen parked in Alfred Street.

Phone records showed Mr Davis had called Ms McGrath shortly afterwards and her phone is believed to have stopped working between 1.16am and 7.27am after efforts were made to contact her by others during this time.

The court heard Mr Davis took two of the couple’s three children to nursery later that morning in his partner’s car and contacted work before his friends Stephen and Michelle Kerry visited and found Ms McGrath lifeless on the settee and an ambulance was called.

Paramedics certified Ms McGrath as dead shortly afterwards and police were alerted.

The cause of death, according to Mr Auty QC, has been given as a result of chest and head injuries after Ms McGrath’s body showed 48 external signs of injury.

Mr Auty QC claimed the injuries were consistent with repeated punching, kicking, stabbing and beating resulting in a fractured skull, broken ribs and punctured lungs.

Ms McGrath’s bra had allegedly been forcibly pulled apart and her breasts were bruised, according to Mr Auty QC, and there were cuts to her vagina and her left buttock.

Mr Auty QC claimed there was also damage around the house and blood staining and a pair of scissors were discovered and a belt which he claimed had both been used in the alleged murder.

He said Mr Davis told others Ms McGrath had hurt herself, had fallen, and had passed away.

Anthony Davis, who runs a haulage business and AHD Plant Hire, at Sutton-in-Ashfield, was arrested and interviewed by police but answered no comment to all questions.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder. The trial continues.