Cromford Mills Building 17 restoration up for Angel Awards public vote

Derbyshire Dales residents are being urged to vote for a project which transformed part of the Cromford Mills heritage site as it competes for a major national award.

The Cromford Mills creative cluster and World Heritage Site gateway project, also known as Building 17, is one of three finalists in the best major regeneration of a historic Building category of the Historic England Angel Awards.

While category winners will be decided by a panel of expert judges, all shortlisted projects are in the running for the Historic England People’s Favourite award chosen solely by the public.

Awards founder Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “Everyone involved in these projects deserves to be congratulated on the vital role they play in protecting unique heritage, buildings, landscapes and craft skills for future generations.

“I am excited that for the first time we will be crowning an overall UK winner.”

Once thought too run-down and dangerous to save, years of work and millions of pounds saw the 18th century Building 17 reopened in 2016.

It now attracts more than 200,000 visitors a year, employs more than 100 people and houses 45 companies.

Simon Wallwork, chief executive of building owners the Arkwright Society, said: “The work undertaken by the project team was ground-breaking and highly successful in bringing back in to use a building which may have otherwise been deemed to have limited use in the future.

“To see it now fully occupied with people in the Visitor Centre and Arkwright Experience, as well as the available office space fully let, shows how worthwhile the battle to restore it has been.”

He added: “The worldwide interest in Cromford Sir Richard Arkwright started nearly 250 years ago is being stirred again, as his buildings and story are brought back to life.”

Award winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on November 27.

To vote, go to https://goo.gl/GDz8Za before November 18.