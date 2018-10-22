Cyclist, 67, died from severe head injuries after falling off her bike while riding downhill, inquest hears

A 67-year-old charity worker died from severe head injuries after she fell off her bicycle while riding downhill, an inquest heard.

Margaret Payne, of Causeway Houses, Kelstedge, Ashover, was cycling on the A632 Amber Lane, in the direction of Matlock, at about 3.15pm on June 7 this year.

But as she descended downhill, her bike started to ‘wobble’ and she lost control, Chesterfield Coroners’ Court heard on Monday.

The international charity worker was airlifted to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield but passed away the next day.

Coroner Peter Nieto said: “It is not clear whether Ms Payne braked because she was trying to reduce her speed or because she had sensed cars overtaking her. In any sense, it is clear that she lost control of the bike.”

The court heard that Ms Payne, originally from Stoney Middleton, was a keen cyclist and walker and a retired university lecturer.

She was in good health and there were no problems with her bicycle or the road.

She had been wearing a cycling helmet and the weather conditions were fine and it was daylight.

No other cyclist or motorist was involved in the collision.

Ms Payne had been cycling downhill on the A632 Amber Lane, towards Matlock, when her bike started to develop a ‘wobble’ which got progressively worse.

She then lost control of the bike and fell off.

There were three eyewitnesses travelling in vehicles and they all stopped to help and gave first aid.

The cars were overtaking Ms Payne sensibly, leaving plenty of space, the inquest heard.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance attended.

She was airlifted to the trauma unit but she sadly did not survive.

Ms Payne suffered various serious injuries including to her head and ribs.

The medical cause of death was recorded as traumatic head injuries as a result of falling from her bike.

Mr Nieto said: “My conclusion is that Margaret Payne’s death was an accident.”