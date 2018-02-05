Dangerous M1 driver crashed after police pursuit

A motorist is due to be sentenced after he sparked a police pursuit on the M1 motorway before crashing.

Jordan Smith, 19, was spotted by police near Junction 29 of the M1 driving a suspicious vehicle and a decision was made to try and stop the car.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on Tuesday, January 30: “It was in effect a short police pursuit.”

She added that an officer in a full-liveried vehicle on the M1 saw the Peugeot and a decision was made to stop it at the southbound Junction 29. Mrs Allsop said the officer overtook Smith’s vehicle and indicated to pull over as another police vehicle came alongside the defendant.

However, Smith tried to accelerate, according to Mrs Allsop, and came off the road at Junction 27 where he collided with a police car which had tried to stop him and he caused over £4,000 of damage.

Smith told police he was the owner of the car and admitted he had seen both police cars but argued his standard of driving was nothing more than careless.

But the defendant, of Welford Road, Leicester, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Junction 27 of the M1 and he admitted driving without a licence and without insurance.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said Smith is the sole carer for his father who has problems with his hands.

Magistrates committed the case for a further hearing at Derby Crown Court on February 20. Smith was remanded in custody.