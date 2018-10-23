Darley Churchtown pupils enjoy abseiing, caving, canoeing during adventurous week

Pupils at Darley Churchtown CE Primary School were outward bound at Whitehall Activity Centre near Buxton.

Year 6 pupils took part in adventurous activities including caving, mountain biking, canoeing and climbing.

The highlight of the week was abseiling off the railway arches over the spectacular Millers Dale Bridge.

The week’s residential was designed to build confidence and resilience and it certainly achieved that with pupils challenging themselves to achieve and overcome their initial fears.