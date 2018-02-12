Dead puppy found dumped near bins outside Derbyshire church

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the tiny body of a French bulldog puppy was found dumped near some bins outside a church in Derbyshire.

The 10 to 12 week old female puppy was found in a small pet carrier by the bins outside the church , dumped underneath a noticeboard.

The puppy was found wrapped in these items of clothing.

She had been wrapped up in two distinctive items of children’s clothing - a pink dress and a rabbit print jumper.

The pet carrier, meant for small animals such as rats and other rodents, was discovered by a member of the public walking along the footpath just outside the church on Lower Road, Mackworth, Derby, on Sunday evening (February 11) at about 6pm.

RSPCA inspector, Sarah Burrows, who is investigating, said: “This was a very upsetting discovery for the member of the public who found this puppy. It’s unclear at the moment if the poor puppy was already dead when she was dumped or if the poor mite died later.

“The puppy does not have a microchip and there is no CCTV in the area so we are appealing for anyone who may have seen someone outside the church with a small pet carrier, or anyone in the area who may recognise this French bulldog puppy, or the clothing she was wrapped up in, to contact us in strictest confidence on 0300 123 8018.”

