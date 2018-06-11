Dedicated Derbyshire men recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

A dedicated Chesterfield man has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Michael Gregory, 72, has been awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal) for services to the community in Heath and Holmewood.

Nearly 50 years ago, Mr Gregory established the Heath and Holmewood Community Association and an action group to develop its ideas.

This led to the introduction of a huge annual carnival, a village bonfire, construction of a community hall, creation of village sports facilities, Christmas activities and a library.

On receiving the award, he said: “It was a bit of a shock. It is not the sort of thing you expect to happen. I was very surprised.

“I like being with people and there is always work to be done in any community and if I have got skills that can help then I am happy to use them. I get a lot of satisfaction out of doing it and the feeling of community spirit that grows from that is really quite tremendous.”

Also honoured was Derbyshire businessman Adrian Fewings.

Mr Fewings, 60, of Bakewell, has been awarded an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to business and the community.

Mr Fewings has risen from homelessness to build one of Derbyshire’s most successful businesses.

Starting in a garden shed, Derbyshire Aggregates Ltd is now a multi-million pound company, employing more than 50 people across five sites, with a turnover of almost £20million and an international name. Mr Fewings said: “It was a massive surprise when the letter arrived from the cabinet office informing me that the Prime Minister had recommended me for approval by Her Majesty The Queen to receive the MBE.

“It is a great honour for me to be nominated for such a prestigious award. It is a very strange feeling when you know that you have been awarded an MBE but you can’t tell anyone for a month, not even your family.

“I am very excited about it and I am looking forward to the trip to St. James’s Palace to receive the award.”