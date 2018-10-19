Defendant warned to pay fines or face jail

A man who owes a court hundreds of pounds in outstanding fines has been warned he is facing custody if he does not comply with new monthly payment arrangements.

Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court 37-year-old Matthew Tye Warren, of Elmton Road, Creswell, owes the court £727, dating back to December, 2015.

Julia Jackson, mitigating, said Warren had been making payments but he had family issues including bereavements and he lost a job, a girlfriend and his home and he was in financial difficulty.

Magistrates ordered Warren to pay £60 a month from October 18.

He was warned that failure to pay could lead to custody.