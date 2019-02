People driving to East Midlands Airport this morning are being asked to find an alternative route due to a four-vehicle crash on the M1.

One lane is blocked between junction 23a at Donington and junction 23 at Shepshed on the M1 southbound.

Highways England said they can't currently move the damaged vehicle but recovery should be complete by 8.30am.

Motorists driving to East Midlands Airport should consider alternative routes of A30, A50, A52 and A453.

Traffic officers are en-route to the scene.