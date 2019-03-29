Demolition begins at Bakewell school for new homes and sports pitch

A project which will see 30 new homes built in Bakewell and improved sports facilities at a secondary school took another step forward this week.

Building contractors have moved in to demolish derelict buildings on the edge of the Lady Manners School site, at the corner of Shutts Lane and Monyash Road.

The sale of the surplus land will generate funds for the school to replace its elderly redgra-shale hard surface court on Shutts Lane with a modern all-weather pitch, complete with floodlights.

Headteacher Duncan Meikle said: “This is an exciting step in the development of plans to improve the sporting facilities on offer to our current and future students, as well as to clubs and teams in the local community.

“We hope that the new all-weather pitch will be installed by the end of 2019.”

The new homes being built will be designated ‘affordable’, under plans approved last year by the Peak District National Park Authority.

The project has taken several years to reach this point, with input from Waterloo Housing, Pelham Architects, Bakewell Town Council, Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council and other partners.

The demolition of the site marks the end of an era for the cluster of prefabricated buildings which formed part of Highfield Girls School.

Highfield was amalgamated with Lady Manners School in the early 1970s.