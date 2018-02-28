Deportation for wanted man found in Matlock

A man will be deported following an immigration offence after he was arrested by officers carrying out proactive purse theft patrols.

Derbsyhire Police officers in Matlock were on patrol to combat retail crime when following reports of suspicious activity, they stopped a car on Bakewell Road as it was leaving the town at around 1.20pm on Thursday, February 22.

A force spokesman said: “While checking the vehicle and its passengers, they discovered a 27 year old man who was subject to a deportation order.

“The car was also seized as it is believed to be uninsured.”

Iancu Lacatus, from Romania, who has no fixed address but connections in Derby, Lincoln and Leeds, was arrested.

The investigation was picked up by Operation Advenus, a specialist police team which targets foreign national offenders.

He was charged and remanded to appear before magistrates in Derby on Saturday, February 24. He will now be deported and was sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years, should he return again during that period.

Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Suzanne Cope said: “We are carrying out patrols to help ensure Matlock continues to stay safe, especially following recent reports of retail related crime.

“Where officers discover a crime has been committed they will always seek to take appropriate enforcement action, working alongside our specialist units where necessary.”