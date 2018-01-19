Derby College student chefs in top contest’s semi-final

Culinary wizards from Derby College have made it through to the semi-finals of a national competition.

Callum Smart, Charlie D’Lima and Pijus Jauniskis will be up against the cream of the country in the Country Range Student Chef Challenge.

They will take on teams from Loughborough College, City of Liverpool College, City College Norwich, Gloucestershire College and the College of West Anglia on February 1 in Loughborough.

The semi-finalists will cook off in intense competition conditions under the watchful eye of Craft Guild of Chefs Chairman of Judges Chris Basten and challenge organiser Emma Holden of the Country Range Group.

Now in its 24th year, the annual Country Range Student Chef Challenge has become the pinnacle for full-time hospitality college students looking to develop skills and showcase their culinary prowess and creativity.

Each team of three students will have to develop and cook a three-course, three-cover menu in 90 minutes. This year’s theme is ‘Around the World in Three Spices’ with teams having to use a different fresh or ground spice in each course.

The final will be held on March 7 at Hotelympia 2018.