Derbyshire actor Bruno Langley pleads guilty to sexual assaults

Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley - who grew up in Derbyshire - has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault.

Langley, who grew up in Buxton, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court this morning.

The 34-year-old, of Sandiway Pace, Altrincham, has played Todd Grimshaw on Coronation Street since 2001. But after being charged by Greater Manchester Police, it was announced that he had left the soap.

The incidents occurred on Sunday October 1 at a music venue on Swan Street in the Northern Quarter, Manchester.