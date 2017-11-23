Derbyshire campaign addresses problem drinking

An alcohol awareness campaign has been unveiled in a bid to encourage Derbyshire people to put a cork in it.

Derbyshire Police, licensing teams, community volunteers, door supervisors, pub and club staff and PubWatch have teamed up for the ‘Intoxicated’ campaign to encourage responsible drinking.

The campaign follows a successful pilot in Buxton, during which new approaches to reduce harm and vulnerability caused by excessive drink were trialled.

Up to 120 licensed premises across the county will be backing the campaign and promoting the messages behind the project with staff and customers alike.

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa is national lead for alcohol and substance misuse for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC).

He commented: “Alcohol misuse causes untold damage on individuals, their families and society. As well as the health implications, drinking to excess increases vulnerability and leaves people at risk of becoming a victim or perpetrator of crime and that’s something we all need to take responsibility for.

“No single organisation can reduce the harm of alcohol misuse alone. This campaign encourages us all to buy Campaignin to the idea of team work and confront the serious issue of alcohol together to improve the safety of our county.”

The Intoxicated campaign aims to tackle problem drinking using the following approaches:

· Providing bespoke training to bar staff on the law

· Promoting a ‘no entry’ scheme whereby door supervisors refuse entry to those already intoxicated

· Delivering refresher training for police officers on licensing matters

· Educating drinkers about the dangers of drinking