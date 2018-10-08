Derbyshire County Council gets £1.2m grant for A619 safety improvements

Safety improvements to a Derbyshire Dales road are picking up speed after the government allocated more than £1million to the project.

On Thursday, October 11, Derbyshire County Council will be asked to agree that £1.18m from the Department for Transport can be used to improve the A619 ‘Thirteen Bends’ between Baslow and Bakewell.

The council will then carry out traffic surveys and develop designs to boost safety along the four-mile stretch, which is especially popular with motorcyclists.

Coun Simon Spencer said: “Repairing and improving the condition of Derbyshire’s roads is a top priority for us in helping to protect local people and our county’s millions of visitors.

“Along with engineering improvements we will also use some of this extra funding to continue our programmes to educate and encourage safer driving among all our road users.”

The scheme will focus on improving visibility, junction layout, road markings and signage. Work is expected to begin next summer.

More than £3m has also been earmarked for work on the A5012 from Cromford to Newhaven, and £2.5m for the A5004 between Buxton and Whaley Bridge.