Derbyshire couple lucky to escape devastating flash floods in Mallorca

A Derbyshire couple are relieved to be home and dry after coming close to the floods which devastated Mallorca during their holiday last week.

Katy Colebourne and boyfriend Guy Chambers, from Hognaston, were spending a week in Sa Coma with friends when a catastrophic storm hit the town on Tuesday, October 9.

Katy, 23, who works at a Kniveton builders’ merchant, said: “We were eating dinner at our hotel and then rain started coming through the roof so we had to move further inside. The water was very quickly about three inches deep on the road.

“We didn’t know it at the time, but things were much worse just half a mile down from us where the river went into the sea. We’d walked through there to the beach on the nights before, and it was lovely and calm.”

She added: “We were watching the storm from our balcony and the lightning was striking close by, but it was only when we started to see coastguard boats and helicopters arrive that we realised how serious the situation was.”

Nine inches of rain fell on the island in just four hours, sparking a flash flood which is so far known to have killed 10 people including a couple from Scotland and their driver who were swept away in a taxi as a river burst its banks.

Katy said: “When we started seeing news reports in the morning it was really shocking. At that point five people were confirmed dead and 20 more were missing. It brought us back to reality, and we knew we were very lucky not to have gone out that night.”

Salvage and rescue operations continued throughout the following day, while Katy and Guy tried to keep a respectful distance.

She said: “Everyone walked down to where the worst of it was and we saw abandoned cars full of water and baby seats floating past. That was awful to see.

“Obviously the whole mood of the town had changed and it was exhausting just to be around those scenes.”

She added: “I’m very relieved to be home now. I don’t think people here realised how bad the flood was until we showed them pictures.”