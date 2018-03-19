Derbyshire Dales council issue new free parking badges for households

Derbyshire Dales District Council is currently posting out this year’s free parking badges to 34,000 households across the district.

The badges allow residents to park free for up to 19 hours a day in council-run car parks.

Residents are being reminded to look out for the badge, which should be used immediately, as it lands this week in the same envelope as Council Tax bills.

Council leader Councillor Lewis Rose said: “Continuing to issue the free badges at a time when further central government cuts are forcing us to make some tough decisions is a significant concession to the residents we serve.

“The scheme also supports our town centres and traders, and that is one of our key priorities.”

The scheme is now in its 17th year, with the council being one of the original pioneers of the idea, which equates to an estimated £2.5million in lost revenue each year.

A badge is issued to every household in the Dales, enabling residents to use all district council car parks before 11am and after 4pm every day of the week without charge. Drivers must pay and display at all other times.

Residents can buy a second badge for their household, or replace the first if it gets lost, for £60. For more information, visit www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/parkingpermit.

Badges must be displayed clearly on the windscreen of the vehicle.

During December, the council made parking free after 2pm to boost Christmas trade, increasing residents’ free parking to 21 hours a day.