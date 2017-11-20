Derbyshire Dales council look to extend Public Space Protection Orders

Derbyshire Dales District Council has launched a public consultation on possible new restrictions against the use of alcohol, barbecues and vehicles in places such as parks, recreation grounds and play areas.

Residents are being invited to have their say on proposals aimed at making the area’s public spaces safer and more enjoyable.

A council spokesman said: “People should be able to enjoy the facilities without being plagued by anti-social behaviour.”

The plans would mean an extension to the Public Space Protection Orders introduced by the council 18 months ago.

Those enforced dog exclusions and a new dogs-on-leads policy in cemeteries, churchyards and council-owned spaces such as the main parks in Ashbourne, Bakewell and Matlock.

The spokesman said: “The new orders would give the police and council power to confiscate alcohol,and take action against anyone misusing or under the influence of alcohol.

“It will not represent a ban on public alcohol consumption, it will simply allow for greater control where alcohol is clearly having a detrimental impact.”

Other changes could make it an offence to light a fire, barbecue or stove unless authorised by the council, or to cause a nuisance and damage by driving vehicles.

Anyone failing to comply once an order is in place can be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice, or risks prosecution. A fine of up to £1,000 can be imposed in a magistrates’ court.

The consultation will run until January 2. For details, visit www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/PSPO.

To respond, write to parks@derbyshiredales.gov.uk or to the town hall.