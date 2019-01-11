Derbyshire Dales council opens entries for 2019 Corporate Games event

Derbyshire Dales District Council has confirmed plans to host its popular Corporate Games event again in 2019 and is already accepting entries.

Now in its third year, the multi-sports competition gives local businesses and organisations the chance to go head to head and enjoy challenging, but good-natured, team bonding activities.

The 2019 edition will return to Matlock Rugby club at Cromford Meadows on the evening of Thursday, May 16, and will feature rounders, netball, seated volleyball, dodgeball and an obstacle relay race.

A spokesman for the council’s sports development team said: “We continue to build on the success of the first two events and we’d love to hear from local businesses who want to know more about taking part.

“The games are a really good opportunity for workmates to get together and pitch themselves against other companies in an evening of fun competition, followed afterwards by the all-important social catch up in the clubhouse bar.”

As well as a the bar, the council will be laying on a barbecue as reward for the athletes’ exertions.

In 2018 the Dales Destroyers – all employees of the district council – emerged victorious, beating the previous year’s winners Cliff College into second place by just one point.

Workplaces can enter teams of eight to 10 people, of whom at least two must be women. Each team will get to play every sport during the evening.

The entry fee is £100 per team but anyone booking before January 31 will receive a 20 per cent discount.

For more information, write to sportsdevelopment@derbyshiredales.gov.uk or call 01629 761385.