Derbyshire Dales council waste collection survey closing this weekend

Derbyshire Dales residents are being urged to give their thoughts on possible changes to waste and recycling collections before a public consultation closes on Sunday, September 23.

The district council, which organises collections for 34,000 households, is reviewing the service ahead of its contract with Serco ending in 2020. Work to prepare a new contract will beginning in November.

A council spokesman said: “No decisions have yet been taken, but these are challenging times.

“The current contract costs the council approximately £1.9million per year but this could rise significantly due to increased delivery costs, changes in the value of recyclable material and the level of liability bidders will accept.”

Waste collection costs each household, on average, just under 67p a week — 20 per cent of what they pay to the council in Council Tax.

With central Government funding for councils continuing to fall, the council says it must seek savings in order to provide services.

An online residents’ survey about waste collections has already been completed by well over 1,700 people.

The council spokesman said: “Residents have asked why there isn’t an option in the survey to leave things as they are.

“We are not ruling out keeping things the same, but the status quo might not be affordable, so it is essential to understand what aspects of the waste and recycling service are most important to residents and review other possible alternatives.”

For more information, and to have your say, go to derbyshiredales.gov.uk/wastereviewFAQs.