Derbyshire Dales District Council look to raise Council Tax by 2.99%

Derbyshire Dales District Council is contacting residents this week to inform them of proposals to increase its share of Council Tax bills.

The planned 2.99 per cent increase would mean a weekly rise ranging from 8p for households in Band A, to 23p for those in Band H - if agreed by councillors at a meeting on March 5.

Council leader Lewis Rose said: “Successive central government grant cuts—including a further £637,000 reduction for 2018/19—make it harder than ever for us to provide the front line services that residents need.

“However, we continue to work hard to minimise the impact of service cuts, despite having to find additional ongoing savings of £1 million over the next three years.”

The district council collects Council Tax on behalf of all local authorities but only spends 12 per cent of the total take, compare with Derbyshire County Council’s share of 71 per cent.

In return, it provides services including affordable housing, business support, leisure centres and health initiatives, waste and recycling collections, parks maintenance, street cleaning, and crime prevention schemes.

Councillor Rose added: “We will review every single one of our services on a rolling basis to make them as efficient and cost-effective as possible.”

Council representatives will be attending community forums in the coming weeks to explain how the authority proposes to provide services at an average cost of just 56p a day despite the continuing squeeze on its finances.

All community forums start at 7 pm and all residents are welcome to attend.

The first event will be held on Tuesday, January 30, at Matlock Town Hall.

That will be followed on Wednesday, February 7, with a meeting at the McMurtry & Harding veterinary practice, Clifton Road, Ashbourne.

The third forum will take place at the Bakewell Agricultural Business Centre on Wednesday, February 14.

More information is available at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/communityforums.