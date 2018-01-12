Derbyshire Dales District Council open community award nominations

Derbyshire Dales District Council chairman Steve Flitter is inviting nominations for the Derbyshire Dales Community Awards.

The honours recognise district residents who have made outstanding contributions in areas such as sport, youth work, arts, the environment, or service to the community.

Coun Flitter said: “Everyone knows someone who is the driving force behind a local organisation or an individual who goes out of their way to help others.

“I want to hear about people who make the wheels go round, without previous recognition or expectation of reward.”

The awards are returning in 2017 after several years away - fulfilling a promise Coun Flitter made on his appointment as civic leader in May last year.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/communityawards, or by calling 01629 761375, before Wednesday, February 28.