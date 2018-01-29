Derbyshire Dales District Council shortlisted for UK Housing Awards

Derbyshire Dales District Council has been named as one of eight on the shortlist for the title of strategic local authority of the year at the UK Housing Awards.

The council impressed the judges with a submission that highlighted the 1,500 affordable homes it has enabled since 2002.

Council leader Lewis Rose said: “We are delighted to be nominated alongside bigger authorities like Hull City Council, Stoke-on-Trent City Council and the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham.

“Housing has been a priority for us and we are a rural council with a successful track record of building quality homes in protected environments.”

He added: “The judges noted how we focus resources to provide new affordable homes despite the challenges, and the ways we engage with our communities and partnerships.

“Our work matters because without a rural housing programme, families will leave the area.”

As well as planning policy, the council’s housing team has commissioned advice services which have so far prevented 850 cases of homelessness.

Award winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on May 2.