Derbyshire Dales landmarks to light up for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Derbyshire Dales District Council is to illuminate Matlock Town Hall and the landmark Jubilee Bridge in Matlock Bath with pink and blue lights for Baby Loss Awareness Week, October 9-15.

Run by the charity Sands, the national campaign is an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends, to commemorate babies’ lives and break taboos around pregnancy and baby loss.

The Jubilee bridge lights will add a poignant touch to the Matlock Bath Illuminations this weekend.

Chief executive Paul Wilson said: “We hope it will spark conversations about baby loss and give bereaved parents and families an opportunity to talk.”

All the buildings and landmarks turning pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Week 2018 will be featured online.

Anyone can share their photos on social media tagged #BLAW2018.

For more information, go to babyloss-awareness.org.