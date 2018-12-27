Derbyshire drug-driver was caught with cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy in his system

A drug-driver was caught by police with cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy in his system.

Danny Alexander Nicholson, 19, of Eaton Bank, Little Eaton, Belper, was stopped by police on Derby Road, at Swanwick, according to a recent Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “He was seen driving in the early hours about 4.50am, on Derby Road, at Swanwick, in a black Peugeot vehicle showing as having no insurance.

“And it was driving erratically and swerving across a white line and he was pulled over and his pupils were dilated.”

Mr Hollett added that Nicholson was taken to a police station after the incident on October 14 and a blood sample revealed he had exceeded the drug-drive limit for cocaine, cannabis and for ecstasy.

Nicholson pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and to three drug-driving offences relating to excess amounts of cocaine, Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Methylenedioxymethamphetamine.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said Nicholson has previously never been in trouble with the courts but he does have drug and mental health issues.

Magistrates who considered a probation report sentenced Nicholson on December 12 to a 12 month community order with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nicholson was also disqualified from driving for 20 months.