Derbyshire family's three reasons to celebrate on October 6

A Derbyshire family had three reasons to celebrate on October 6.

Baby Luen Neil Harold Harland was welcomed into the world at Chesterfield Royal Hospital by his mother Stacey Harland and father Neil James Harold Harland, of Biggin-in-Hartington.

Not only was Neil celebrating becoming a father on that day, he was also marking his 36th birthday.

And Luen's grandfather Harold Harland was also celebrating the arrival of the little one as well as his 73rd birthday.

Stacey said: "It’s a lovely time for our family.

"The arrival of baby Luen was a delightful birthday gift for dad and grandad.

"We were all surprised that he arrived on October 6.

"Neil was overwhelmed by his arrival, especially on his birthday - he said prior to his birth how it would be nice if he was born on October 6 but never thought it would really happen.

"Baby has taken on dad's name and grandad's name due to the occasion."

Luen's siblings Finley, Brooke and Warren have been spoiling him with hugs and kisses, Stacey added.