Derbyshire man must pay £105 after he damaged a cooker and was caught with cocaine

A young man has been ordered to pay £105 after he damaged a cooker hob in a flat and was later caught with cocaine.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 5 how Bradley Adams, 18, of Newbold Road, Chesterfield, had damaged the hob in a flat that had been assigned to him by a supported accommodation group.

Court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connally said: “The damage was in supported accommodation run by local services. He was a client of their’s. There was a report of a disturbance and a shouting incident at the flat assigned to him and staff discovered significant damage to a cooker hob.”

Ms Connally added that Adams was caught by police three days later with 1.2grammes of cocaine with a street value of £30 to £50 after they had been investigating reports of a disturbance.

The defendant told police the drugs were originally not his but he assumed responsibility for possessing the cocaine.

Adams pleaded guilty to damaging the cooker hob at the flat on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, on August 2, and he admitted possessing the cocaine on August 5 at Cobden Road, Chesterfield.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Adams has been in care since he was 15-years-old and these matters could have been dealt with by restorative justice but Adams failed to attend initial appointments.

She added that he has mental health issues which are now being addressed.

Miss Sargent said Adams had caused the damage because there had been an argument and he had struggled to control his anger.

Adams was later stopped and searched on the street and they found the cocaine which was for personal use, according to Miss Sargent, but he had nothing to do with the police’s original call-out.

Magistrates sentenced Adams to a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.