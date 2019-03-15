Derbyshire men wanted to become Butlers in the Buff after huge surge in demand

Hot Derbyshire men are wanted after a 40 per cent increase in demand for Butlers in the Buff in the county.

The company has launched a search to find men to join the team because the demand for butlers in the county has outstripped the current supply.

Demand for Butlers in the Buff in Derbyshire has risen by 40%

Butlers can earn £60 for two hours week and open auditions via Skype and WhatsApp video are taking place every Friday in March and April.

Scantily-clad butlers attend events, play party games and serve drinks.

Stacey Bramhall, Director and Head of Recruitment at Butlers in the Buff, said: "Some people might have the misconception that our business is all about looks, but we pride ourselves on employing confident men who have strong and engaging personalities too.

"The reality is we don’t just provide butlers for hen parties we also do birthday parties ranging from 21st to 90th and baby showers, so a Butler in the Buff must be able to hold conversations with people from all walks of life.

Butlers attend a variety of events from hen parties to baby showers and birthdays

"Although it is important that our butlers are pleasing to the eye, we’re looking for brains as well as brawn.”

And one Butler in the Buff, Tom from Chaddesden said: "I love being a Butler in the Buff. Not only is it a quick and easy way to earn extra cash, but it is also sociable and extremely fun.

"I work full-time and I find managing both jobs incredibly easy as the two never clash.

"I prefer this to my day job, it’s amazing to be paid to have fun and chat to interesting people.”

Auditions are being held every Friday in March and April

Butlers in the Buff earn an hourly wage of £25 on top of travel expenses, bonuses and tips.

For more information visit the website here.