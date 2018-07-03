Derbyshire organisation praised for helping with heroic cave rescue of 12 boys and football coach in Thailand

The Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation has been praised for providing the specialist radios used in the heroic rescue mission of 12 boys and their football coach in Thailand.

The group were found alive yesterday in a cave on a ledge above water after being missing for nine days. It is thought they entered the cave when it was dry before heavy rain came down and blocked the exit.

They were located by two British divers who had flown out to help with the rescue efforts.

However, according to reports, it may take up to four months to get the the boys and their football coach out of the cave to safety.

The DCRO, based in Buxton, sent four Heyphones - a specialist cave radio system that can transmit hundreds of metres through solid rock.

A post on the DCRO Facebook page yesterday said: "Such fantastic news today that the 13 have been found, all well and all together. What a great team!

"We have been receiving a lot of 'thank yous' which we don't think are really for us. The British Cave Rescue Council organised the British cave divers to support the Thai operations - not us personally. However we are members of the BCRC and as they do not have a Facebook page we will be sure to pass along all your thanks and good wishes!"

The post has received more than 1,200 comments, with hundreds from people in Thailand, thanking them for the part they played.

Bee Banthom Chanaphoom wrote: "We can’t find the words to thank you enough, thank you thank you."

Prarttana Bright Siri wrote: "Thank you very much Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation and the rescue team for everything you have done for us to help find 12 missing children and 1 coach. On behalf of Thai people, we truly appreciate your effort and help. You all have won our hearts. ❤"

And Nonpawit Saisuwan posted: Thank you so much to BCRC and Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation for your kind support to sending your team rescued the 13 children. You're really great and professional team."