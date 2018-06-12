DERBYSHIRE: Over 500 apprentice applications

More than 500 applicants put their names forward for the most recent batch of apprenticeships at Derbyshire County Council.

The authority currently has 131 apprentices and is recruiting to 105 further positions after appealing for new starters in May.

In total, 524 people applied for the 105 positions – five times the number of spots available.

A spokesman for the county council said: “We’re currently recruiting to 105 apprenticeship opportunities which were advertised during April – we had 524 applications.

“Successful applicants will start during September and will join 131 existing apprentices.”

As part of apprenticeship schemes at the council, young people will be placed with an employer and will receive training at a college or other provider.

The scheme takes between one and three years to complete, depending on the area of interest, and will include gaining a technical certificate, vocational qualification relating to the job and improved functional skills in maths and English.

It is possible to progress onto an advanced apprenticeship, further professional training or higher education after completing a course via the council.

All apprentices are paid while learning on the job.

Applicants can end up landing a spot relating to teaching, construction or sports, among many more fields of interest.

May’s positions were for roles in catering, ICT, mechanics, civil engineering technician, health and social care, customer service, electrical, business administration, pipe fitting, vehicle body repair, planning technician and transport strategy.

Cllr Angelique Foster, Conservative cabinet member for council services, said: “Creating opportunities for young people is a key aim for the council.

“They’re a great way for a young person to get a start on the career ladder and I’m delighted that we have been able to make so many opportunities available.”

Councillor Angelique Foster – Photo from Derbyshire County Council

Eddie Bisknell , Local Democracy Reporting Service