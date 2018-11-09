Derbyshire Police Constables help save a man's life while off-duty

Two off-duty Derbyshire Police Constables have helped save a man's life after he was found collapsed in Nottinghamshire.

The man was found unconscious and not breathing on Sheepwalk Lane in Ravenshead.

PC Nicola Greenfield and Nottinghamshire Police's Sergeant Abigail Goucher started to give the man CPR.

PC Adam Case went to get a defibrilator from a nearby location.

Complaint Support Officer Emma Kent also from Nottinghamshire Police was also at the scene.

They gathered blankets from their cars and continued to work on the man until a paramedic arrived shortly afterwards.

Miraculously, the man survived and is recovering in hospital.

Detective Inspector David Bola from Nottinghamshire Police said: "We wish the man a full recovery and would like to commend Sergeant Abigail Goucher and Complaint Support Officer Emma Kent for their actions as well as our Derbyshire colleagues. The group undoubtedly played a part in saving this man’s life."