Derbyshire Police recover stolen Audi in less than 45 minutes

Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit successfully recovered a stolen Audi vehicle in less than 45 minutes of it being taken.

The Audi A6 vehicle was stolen with a cloned key from the Long Eaton area last night (October 17) however it was quickly spotted by the police.

By tracking down the vehicle from first spotting it, the roads policing unit was able to box it in and arrest the driver within 45 minutes - without damage.

A tweet from the unit said: “An Audi A6 was stolen with a cloned key from Long Eaton.

“We spotted at J1 of the A50 minutes later already on a set of false plates.

“Boxed in just off the A42 and driver arrested.

“Vehicle went from stolen to recovered without damage in 45 minutes.”