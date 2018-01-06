Derbyshire police seize car of driver who had vehicle insured for 'low risk' address 300 miles away in Scotland

Derbyshire Roads Police seized a car from a driver last night who had insured the vehicle for a 'low risk' area 300 miles away in Scotland.

The driver of the Fiat Punto was stopped in Sandiacre, Erewash, by Derbyshire Roads Police on Friday night.

Police said the person lives in Nottingham but had insured the vehicle for 'low risk' area 300 miles away in Scotland.

Officers seized the car and the driver had their driving licence revoked.

The driver was also reported for allegedly making false declarations and given a court summons.