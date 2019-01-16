Derbyshire Police would like to see your dashcam footage of wide loads

Derbyshire Police are asking motorists to submit their dashcam footage of wide loads.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "We provide specialist escort services for abnormal loads.

"If you have dashcam footage of loads contravening signs such as keep left arrows, causing major traffic disruption or vastly overhanging the opposite carriageway, we’d like to see it.

Broadly speaking, loads will require police escort if they exceed 4.1m wide (4.6m if only travelling A50 or M1) 30.5m long or 100t in weight. "

Submit your footage here snap.derbyshire.police.uk