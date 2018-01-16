Derbyshire residents should register household appliances before ‘disaster’ happens

A reminder has been issued to all Derbyshire residents to register their fridges, washer machines and other household appliances to keep them safe in the future.

Today - Tuesday, January 16 - is national Register My Appliance Day and manufacturers are reminding customers they can instantly improve safety in their homes by taking a few minutes to register white goods and will contacted if a safety repair is ever needed.

Prevention and Inclusion Group Manager Steve Ratcliffe from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, which is backing the campaign, said: “Remembering to register both new and older household appliances is a vital part of keeping your home and family safe from the risk of fire.

“Many people will not recognise the importance of registering their appliances, but as the workhorses of domestic duties, it is essential that any problems are addressed before they lead to a disaster.

“Registering your appliances means the manufacturer is able to contact you swiftly when needed.

“This guarantees the household will receive any relevant safety messages, allowing the owner to respond immediately.”

On Register My Appliance Day, manufacturers are sending reminders to over four million consumers. With supporters including RoSPA, Trading Standards, Citizens Advice and Electrical Safety First using both regional press and social media to promote registration.

Click here to register you appliances and stay safe.