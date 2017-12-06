Derbyshire’s police boss fears some crimes may not be investigated due to financial restraints

Derbyshire’s police boss has admitted it may not be possible to investigate certain crimes in future due to financial restraints.

Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said although officers would like to attend every reported crime, there are times when that is ‘just not practical’.

“There are incidents when there is nothing to see, the perpetrator has long gone and there is no viable chance of harvesting any forensic evidence,” Mr Dhindsa said. “The force will stand a better chance of catching the person responsible through other investigations such as CCTV footage.

“In Derbyshire, thankfully we have not yet had to say ‘we will not investigate’ certain crime types. I hope it does not come to that, but I understand that there are occasions when priorities have to come into play.

“We have fewer officers to go round and unless we receive some kind of uplift when the police grant is announced later this month, that position is likely to get more difficult.”

Mr Dhindsa’s comments come after Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Paddy Tipping, said his officers may have to stop attending shop thefts.

On that happening in Derbyshire, Mr Dhindsa said the force is holding talks with big retail chains to see how they can reduce the opportunity to steal goods.

He added: “We need to work with all stores, large and small to prevent crime and thereby reduce the demand for a police response.”

Last month a Home Office spokesman told the Derbyshire Times: “This Government has protected overall police spending in real terms since the 2015 Spending Review.

“Derbyshire Constabulary is receiving £162m in total direct resource funding this year, which is £1.9m more compared with 2015-16 while in March 2017 the force had reserves of £32.2m.”