Derbyshire set for Indian Summer as temperatures rise

Last week saw Storm Ali and Storm Bronagh hit the UK with wet and windy weather conditions, but temperatures are on the rise this week.

Many parts of the UK, including Derbyshire, are set to see an increase in temperatures as Britain embraces an Indian Summer.

An Indian summer is expected for Derbyshire.

The weather in Derbyshire is set to be bright and sunny today this week, with Matlock and Chesterfield reaching peak temperatures of 20C.

According to the Met Office, Thursday in Derbyshire will be dry with long sunny spells, with Friday being mostly dry and sunny and Saturday will be dry with hazy sunshine.

The first week of October will see many areas in the UK remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.

Southern parts are likely to see the driest weather, with some wet and windy weather possible at times in the north.

The middle of October is set to be generally settled with drier conditions likely to dominate across many parts of the UK during the beginning of this period, particularly across the south.

