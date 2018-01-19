Derbyshire speed camera locations

There will be mobile speed cameras on the following Derbyshire roads until January 31 -
A6 Darley Dale
A6096 Kirk Hallam
B6540 Sawley
A57 Dinting Vale
A619 Chesterfield
B6049 Main Rd, Bradwell
A623 Peak Forest
A617 Mansfield Rd, Doe Lea
Hayfield Rd, Birch Vale
Hague Bar Rd, New Mills
Church St, Denby Village
Long Lane, Charlesworth
A6007 Codnor to Heanor
A6 Duffield
B6050 Main Rd, Cutthorpe
A515 Sterndale Moor
B5010 London Rd, Shardlow
A6 Derby Rd, Cromford
For further information, visit the CREST Derbyshire website or follow @CRESTDerbyshire on Twitter.