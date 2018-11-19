Derbyshire thief is given a chance to beat drugs after she struck at a Lloyds chemist shop

A drug-user who stole a Nicorette product from a chemist shop has been given a conditional discharge and an opportunity to beat her drug-addiction.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 14 how Lucy Shirley, 36, of Brunswood Road, Matlock Bath, stole the quit-smoking aid from Lloyds Pharmacy, at Holme Hall Shopping Centre, on Wardgate Way, Chesterfield, on March 29.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “Shirley had gone into the pharmacy and it was reported that a Nicorette item was broken and she wanted a refund.

“The defendant and manager got involved and she put another Nicorette item in her bag and she was given a refund and left the store.”

Shirley was interviewed about the theft in October and could not recall the offence but when she was shown CCTV she accepted stealing the item in the footage.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

The defendant pleaded guilty to the theft.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said Shirley, who has previous convictions, has not been in trouble since March, 2016.

He added that she has been an on-and-off drug-user since she was 15-years-old after being introduced to drugs by adults.

Mr Sowter said Shirley has been seeking help from family and has secured a place at a rehabilitation centre and has had an implant fitted to help her stay off narcotics.

Magistrates sentenced Shirley to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned that if she commits another offence she will be re-sentenced for the theft with any new crime.

Shirley was also ordered to pay £85 costs, a £20 victim surcharge and £20 compensation.