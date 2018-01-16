Derbyshire village to appear on Channel 4 competition

A Derbyshire village is set to attract national fame when it appears on a Channel 4 competition.

Edale is one of 76 areas across the country which will appear on the Village of the Year contest, presented by actress Penelope Keith.

The village will be showcased on the programme at 3pm on Monday, January 29.

If the judges like what they see, Edale will go through to a semi-final to be shown at 8pm on Saturday, February 3.

The competition’s grand final will be broadcast at 8pm on Saturday, February 10, when it is hoped Edale will take the title of Village of the Year.

Residents Kay Argyle, Kirsty Noel and Kate Chappel entered Edale for the TV contest.

Kay said: "There were more than 600 entries and of these around 70 villages went on to be filmed in June, so Edale has done very well.

"We entered to raise the profile of the school, the heart of our village, with a hope that this will help attract new children to us and give a much-needed boost to school numbers.

"We also wanted to celebrate our fantastic village and community.

"The competition itself isn’t about chocolate box villages, who is the prettiest and attracting more visitors.

"The judges looked at the villages’ sense of community, what each offers its residents and how those who live there contribute to the life and soul of each place.

"Edale has remarkable community and this is a chance to celebrate that.

"Fingers crossed!"

In their application, the ladies stated: "Edale residents feel blessed to be part of such a warm, fun and vibrant community in a truly beautiful part of the world.

"Edale is the best village in Britain - if not the world!"