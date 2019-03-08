Derbyshire Wildlife Trust plans to restore Lea Wood canal cottage ruin

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has submitted plans to restore a long-ruined canalside cottage for use as a visitor gateway.

Aqueduct Cottage, at the entrance to Lea Wood Nature Reserve on the Cromford Canal, was built in the 19th century as a lock keeper’s family home.

It has been derelict for many years but now James Boon Architects and the trust, which has owned the cottage since 2012, have applied for permission from Amber Valley Borough Council to repair and repurpose the structure.

Trust spokesman Alex Morley said: “People will be welcomed inside this historic gem to learn why the building and its location are so distinct, then out to discover the magic and beauty of Lea Wood.”

If plans are approved, the cottage will be used as a space for visitor information and education purposes, with one floor available to schools and other community groups.

Alex added: “It’s all part of helping people understand why Lea Wood and the wider Derwent Valley is so special.

“The work will remain true to the original façade of this well documented, and well-loved, piece of Cromford Canal’s history.”

The plans will soon be available to view by searching for AVA/2019/0146 at www.ambervalley.gov.uk.