Derbyshire Wildlife Trust to host Dales events for young naturalists

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust is hosting two children’s events at its local centres on Monday, April 9.

Nature Babies at the Whistlestop Centre in Matlock Bath is an opportunity for children aged two or under to enjoy messy, sensory play with a wildlife theme, while parents can grab a coffee and have a chat.

Families can drop-in any time from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Nature Tots, at Carsington Water Visitor Centre, will see accompanied children aged three and over embark on an egg hunt with stories and free snacks, 10.30am to 12noon or 12.45-2.45pm.

The cost of either event is £3 per child and £2 for a second child. Advanced booking is advised on 01773 881188.