Derbyshire woman is jailed after she indecently assaulted a 15-year-old boy in the 1980s

A former social worker who indecently assaulted a child in the 1980s has been put behind bars.

Myriam Bamkin, 61, of Ripley Road, Belper, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, June 1, and was sentenced to 30 months in prison for indecently assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Pictured is Nottingham Crown Court.

She pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 29, to having sex with a child under 16-years-old.

The court heard how the boy, who had experienced a difficult and violent childhood, was moved to Amberdale Observation and Assessment Centre for young people in Stapleford in the mid-1980s.

Bamkin, formerly of Moorbridge Lane, Stapleford, paid the young teenager a lot of attention after his arrival at the centre, according to police, and regularly took him to the centre’s gym which was where she later had sex with him.

The police investigation was part of Operation Equinox which is investigating the non-recent abuse of children at children’s homes and other institutions in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Detective Constable Vincent Clark said: “The victim in this case was totally reliant on the adults around him after he went into a children’s home.

“But instead of caring properly for him Bamkin manipulated the teenager to get what she wanted.

“He has lived with this for a long time and I am pleased to say that having the courage to report Bamkin has resulted in a prison sentence.

“Hopefully this outcome will give the victim some closure on what happened all those years ago.”