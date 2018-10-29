Derbyshire woman wins pole dancing competition

A Derbyshire woman is celebrating after being named the winner of a pole dancing competition.

Karrie Hammersley, 32, won first place for pole and aerial in the North East Championships in Hull on October 20.

The mum-of-one, who owns her own pole dancing business in Ripley, called Karrie’s Pole Fit, said: “I am over the moon. I have worked really hard. It takes a lot of time to rehearse so it is good that all the had work has paid off.”

Karrie, from Belper, has won various awards already despite only entering competitions around two years ago.

She is now going to concentrate on helping other people with their competition entries. Karrie runs classes across Belper, Ripley and Matlock Bath and the first one is free. Go to karriespolefit.co.uk/