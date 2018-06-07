Desperate shoplifter with an alcohol problem is fined after stealing bottles of wine

A desperate thief who claims to be making progress to overcome alcohol and drugs problems has been fined after she stole three bottles of wine.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, June 5, how Emma Maria Murray, 33, of Howitt Street, Heanor, took the three bottles of wine with a co-accused from a Co-op store, on Derby Road, Ripley, and she was seen on CCTV.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “She was in the store with a co-accused and took three bottles of wine and she was seen on CCTV.”

Murray left the store with the bottles in a bag but two of the three bottles were recovered but she made off with the other bottle.

The defendant told police she had been desperate for the drink because she is dependent on alcohol.

Murray, who was subject to a conditional discharge imposed for remaining on premises in contravention of a closure notice, admitted the theft from December 28 and admitted breaching the conditional discharge.

Defence solicitor Julia Jackson said Murray has been very ill with pancreatitis and has been advised to stop drinking alcohol and she has reduced her intake in the last three months.

Miss Jackson added that Murray is also getting support from Addaction and is on a methadone prescription to help her with drug problems and she has been providing clean drug test results.

Magistrates fined Murray £80 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. She was also ordered to pay £3.75 compensation to the Co-op.