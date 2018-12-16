Desperate worker must pay £3,000 after he stole from his employer to pay off debts

A desperate worker has been ordered to pay £3,000 compensation after he stole goods from his employer to help pay off debts.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 12 how Stephen Wright, 45, of Palmer Drive, Alfreton, stole items including Smart watches and mobile phones belonging to UPS Courier Services.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said Wright’s employer at Federal Express, on Birchwood Way, Somercotes, was concerned about a number of thefts after noticing a loss of products in November.

He added that Wright who was involved in loading vans was caught after a security team noticed a damaged package had been repaired and the contents had been removed.

Wright admitted he had been stealing from packages over several months, according to Mr Hollett, and he was found with a Samsung charger and goods were also found at his home.

Mr Hollett said the stolen items included iphones, a Swiss Army knife, sat nav systems and charging cables.

The defendant, who has now lost his job, told police his family had been suffering financially and he had made about £1,500 by selling on the stolen items.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

He pleaded guilty to the theft from his employer.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said Wright had acted completely out of character because his family had fallen into debt.

Mr Wilford added that Wright had suffered two accidents and had twice lost work and his debt was building up.

Magistrates sentenced Wright to a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £3,000 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.