Discuss: Derbyshire mental health services are paramount concern

In the past year Healthwatch Derbyshire has collected and recorded the views and experiences of more than 2,000 residents about health and social care services across the county.

This is part of our remit to give local people a stronger voice in influencing how health and social care services are provided in Derbyshire.

The information relayed has helped us to shape our priorities for the coming year and where we need to focus our work.

The public’s views and experiences are fed back to those in charge of commissioning and providing health and social care services in Derbyshire as part of reports with further recommendations of improvements that are needed.

Our work is part of the wider Healthwatch England network and people across Derbyshire report the top health and social care issues are -

Mental health services

Adult social care

Service changes

Hospital care

Access to GP and dental services

Care and support available to children and young people was the most notable concern. The lack of mental health awareness, early intervention and difficulty accessing effective and appropriate support were also key themes.

Adult social care has come a close second and follows our work in care homes across the county as well as talking to people who care for relatives at home.

Share your healthcare story with us as part of the national #SpeakUp initiative.

You can get in contact with Healthcare Derbyshire the following ways -

Post: Healthwatch Derbyshire, Suite 14, Riverside Business Centre, Foundry Lane, Milford, DE56 0RN (To send via freepost add the code RTEE-RGYU-EUCK to the front of the address)

Email: enquiries@healthwatchderbyshire.co.uk

Telephone: 01773 880786

Text: 07943 505255

Website: www.healthwatchderbyshire.co.uk

Twitter @HWDerbyshire and Facebook/HeathwatchDerbyshire using the hashtag #SpeakU